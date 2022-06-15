O'Melveny Vet Would Bring Youth, Diversity To DC Circuit

By Hannah Albarazi (June 15, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- With just over a decade of legal experience, President Joseph Biden's latest nominee to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is among the youngest federal judicial nominees and, if confirmed, would become the first-ever Latino to sit on the D.C. Circuit bench. At 35 years old, Bradley N. Garcia is younger than most other nominees to lifetime federal judgeships, but in his relatively brief legal career — spent mostly at O'Melveny & Myers LLP — he's become known for winning appeals. Trump-appointee Kathryn Mizelle, a former Jones Day associate who was 33 years old when appointed to a Florida federal judgeship...

