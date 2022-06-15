Insurer Won't Defend Pet Supplies Chain In BIPA Violation Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 15, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois insurer said it shouldn't have to defend a pet supplies retail chain in an ex-employee's proposed privacy class action, telling a Michigan federal court Wednesday that the claims are either not covered or explicitly excluded in the company's insurance policy. The former employee's allegations that Pet Supplies Plus Holding LLC collected and stored fingerprint data from its workers without their consent, in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, do not trigger Continental Casualty Co.'s duty to defend it, the insurer said in a complaint. Even if the claims were covered and weren't excluded, Continental said, it still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS