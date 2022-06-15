Insurer Asks 5th Circ. For Escape From Water Supplier's Suit

By Ganesh Setty (June 15, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Allied World Specialty Insurance Co. urged the Fifth Circuit Wednesday to reverse a Texas federal court and find that a contractual liability exclusion bars coverage for claims that board members of a water supplier made a bad land deal, causing losses of over $1 million. Allied World said in its opening appellate brief that U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin M. Howell erred when he found in a February report that the insurer should defend the Windermere Oaks Water Supply Corp., along with various current and former board members. The district court adopted those findings and recommendations later that month. According to Wednesday's...

