Nelson Mullins Atty Says Client Melted Down After Family Rift

By Cara Salvatore (June 15, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Nelson Mullins lawyer facing trial over a wealthy family's trusts depicted its patriarch Wednesday as having "fallen off a cliff" emotionally after a son erased him from a trusteeship, demanding the lawyer delete records. Carl Rosen of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is being sued by Florida doctor and businessman Steven M. Scott and his wife, Rebecca, over a trust that allowed their son Rob to reap $46 million. The Scott parents claim Rosen and a Nevada lawyer put their own financial interests ahead of their clients' and helped Rob Scott manipulate distributions. In Rosen's third day on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS