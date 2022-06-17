GMB To Take Bolt To Court Over Drivers' Legal Status

By Ronan Barnard (June 17, 2022, 11:40 AM BST) -- A major U.K. trade union has said that it will take a Tallinn, Estonia-headquartered ride-hailing company to court for treating its drivers as self-employed rather than full employees, denying them protections, including minimum wage and pensions. GMB Union said on Wednesday that it will bring a case at an employment tribunal against Bolt Technology OÜ, because it says the company is unlawfully not recognizing drivers as legally defined workers, denying their legal employment rights. GMB's counsel, Jamie Hanley of Pattinson & Brewer, confirmed on Thursday that the claim has not yet been filed, but that the action was imminent, and Bolt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS