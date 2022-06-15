DHS Wants 5th Circ. To Restore ICE's Immigration Guidelines

By Alyssa Aquino (June 15, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Immigration officers have turned to the Fifth Circuit to pause a court order vacating their enforcement priorities, saying a Texas judge had overstepped his authority and left immigration officers "rudderless" when he threw out the prioritization scheme. After failing to convince U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton to pause his order trashing federal guidance from September 2021 prioritizing recent border crossers, and national security and public safety threats for removal, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged the Fifth Circuit to freeze the order for an appeal, saying the vacatur would undermine public safety. In its motion filed Tuesday, the DHS said it doesn't...

