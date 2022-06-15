Dems Want TD Bank Deal Put On Ice Over 'Abusive Practices'

By Jon Hill (June 15, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and several House Democrats are calling on the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to hold off on approving TD Bank's proposed $13.4 billion purchase of First Horizon amid accusations of account-related abuses at the Canadian bank. In a letter dated Tuesday to the OCC, the lawmakers cited what they described as a "disturbing" recent news report accusing TD Bank of some of the same problematic business practices as those that led to the so-called fake accounts scandal at Wells Fargo. The report, which was published in May by Capitol Forum, an investigative news outlet, claimed...

