Gov't Urged To Better Track Civilian Harm By Saudis, UAE

By Daniel Wilson (June 15, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State don't know the full extent to which billions of dollars in U.S. military support for Saudi-led operations in Yemen may have led to civilian harm, according to a watchdog report. Both the DOD and State Department are meant to investigate claims of unauthorized uses of U.S.-sourced weapons, but they haven't done so for actions allegedly perpetrated by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as part of the ongoing Yemeni civil war, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. "The conflict in Yemen is a pressing humanitarian concern, and the U.S. government...

