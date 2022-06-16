FCC Grants Limited Waivers Of Broadband Subsidy Rules

By Christopher Cole (June 16, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has issued a pair of limited waivers for rules covering consumers' eligibility for the agency's program for discounted broadband service. NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association and AT&T had requested the waivers for the Affordable Connectivity Program's tracking and non-usage requirements that the trade group said would be difficult to comply with in the short term. The commission granted the waivers Tuesday but cautioned both the trade group and mobile carrier that the exemptions would be limited. NTCA received a waiver until Sept. 15 of a requirement on small providers serving tribal customers to track on a rolling 30-day...

