Debt Collector Accused Of Pressuring Payments In NC Suit

By Hayley Fowler (June 16, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina woman says she felt pressured to pay off a debt after receiving an allegedly cryptic text message from a collection agency with scant details that suggested she had one shot at settling, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in federal court. Maraim Rivera sued New York-based Capital Link Management LLC in the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of a proposed class of consumers who received similar texts, which she said violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Rivera argued the text made it seem like she had to pay the proposed settlement right away,...

