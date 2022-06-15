Commerce Sets Early Duties On Czech, Russian Rubber

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 15, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce placed early-phase duties on rubber from Russia and the Czech Republic Wednesday, preliminarily finding that the foreign goods were sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. The preliminary dumping margins announced for all Czech producers of emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, or ESBR, were set at 6.03%, Commerce said. The rubber in question is used in the production of tires, shoe soles, brake pads, sanitary products and more. The margins for Russian ESBR producer Tatneft were set at 8.14%, while Sibur got 18.75%. A 12.41% preliminary dumping margin was set for all other Russian producers, Commerce said....

