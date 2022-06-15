Texas Bar Says Powell Must Face 2020 Election Challenge Suit

By Katie Buehler (June 15, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas' disciplinary arm is imploring a Texas state court not to toss its professional misconduct lawsuit against Dallas lawyer Sidney Powell for her role in challenging the 2020 presidential election results, arguing she cannot escape the consequences of filing frivolous suits and altering court documents. The Commission for Lawyer Discipline told a Dallas County District Court in a Tuesday filing that Powell's May motion to dismiss the professional misconduct lawsuit should be denied because there are still fact questions surrounding whether Powell violated six Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct while representing former President Donald Trump as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS