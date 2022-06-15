5th Circ. Says COVID Doesn't Exempt Cos. From WARN Notice

By Lauren Berg (June 15, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is not a "natural disaster" that employers can use as an exception to a federal law requiring businesses to give workers advance notice of mass layoffs, the Fifth Circuit determined Wednesday, in what may be the first such ruling by a federal appellate court. The three-judge appellate panel found that the virus doesn't qualify as a natural disaster under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, disagreeing with a Houston federal court that the dictionary definition of "natural disaster" is equivalent to what the statute intended, according to the 12-page opinion....

