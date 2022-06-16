NYC Can't Seal Prosecutor Misconduct Complaints

By Emily Lever (June 16, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The city of New York can't use the confidentiality of attorney disciplinary proceedings to keep a group of law professors from publishing their complaints of prosecutorial misconduct, a New York federal court has ruled. A group of law professors in November took to the city's attorney grievance committee to request sanctions against Queens prosecutors accused of securing wrongful convictions and published its complaints online. After city officials claimed the group was violating the law protecting confidentiality of the attorney disciplinary process, the group sued, saying their free speech rights were violated by the officials' retaliation. Southern District of New York Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS