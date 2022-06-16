Vet Clinic FTC Settlement Puts Private Equity On Notice

By Bruce Sokler and Tinny Song (June 16, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- We have been seeing indications that the antitrust enforcement agencies have been targeting private equity deals for particular scrutiny. Earlier this week, the first shoe dropped. Private equity firm JAB Consumer Partners SCA SICAR and its subsidiary National Veterinary Associates Inc., or NVA, reached a settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to resolve the FTC's investigation into NVA's proposed acquisition of SAGE Veterinary Partners LLC. The consent agreement requires JAB to divest veterinary clinics in California and Texas, a remedy that received unanimous approval by the five FTC commissioners. However, in a 3-2 partisan split, the settlement also imposes prior...

