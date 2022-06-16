Biogen Urges Justices To Review MS Drug Patent Ruling

By Adam Lidgett (June 16, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Biogen has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revive its patent on the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, saying the Federal Circuit invalidated it using an improper rule not found in the Patent Act requiring patents to demonstrate an invention is effective. In a petition to the high court, Biogen challenges a November split circuit panel finding that a West Virginia federal judge rightfully invalidated a patent covering Tecfidera. The split panel had upheld U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley's finding that the patent was invalid for lacking a proper written description. Section 112 of the Patent Act requires patents to include...

