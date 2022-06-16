Aetna Urges 1st Circ. To Toss Conformis Defamation Suit

By Abby Wargo (June 16, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Aetna asked the First Circuit to affirm its win over medical device company Conformis' suit alleging Aetna defamed the company in violation of state law by denying coverage for its knee implants, telling the court it based its denial off scientific evidence, not malice. On Wednesday, Aetna filed an appellee brief urging the court to uphold its win in Conformis' suit accusing the insurance company of violating Massachusetts state law when it refused to cover the manufacturer's knee implants and categorized them as experimental. "When, as here, a statement is open to multiple interpretations, courts cannot simply assume that the defendant...

