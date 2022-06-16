US Producers Lose Bid To Up Brazilian Molding Duties

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 16, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade denied a domestic producer group's bid to issue anti-dumping duties on wood moldings and millwork products from Brazil, affirming the U.S. Department of Commerce's earlier decision to spare the producers from levies on the goods. In a 49-page opinion issued Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves brushed aside several arguments from the Coalition of American Millwork Producers aimed at placing anti-dumping duties on their Brazilian competitors. A key portion of Judge Choe-Groves' opinion focused on Commerce's decision to "collapse" the Brazilian companies, or calculating a single weighted-average dumping margin for a group of foreign producers. Choe-Groves concluded...

