SEC Takes First 'Reg BI' Action Against Calif. Broker-Dealer

By Al Barbarino (June 16, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that California-based broker-dealer Western International Securities Inc. sold more than $13 million in high-risk debt securities to retirees and others whose risk profiles didn't match the investments, a first-of-its kind enforcement action claiming violations of Regulation Best Interest. Between July 2020 through April 2021, Western and five of its registered brokers recommended and sold the aggregate $13.3 million of so-called L Bonds to retail customers with "moderate risk tolerances" though the bonds' marketing material stated that they were "high-risk" and only suitable for customers with substantial financial resources, according to the SEC complaint....

