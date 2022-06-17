5th Circ. Denies Atty's Request For More Fees In Settled Suit

By Jessica Corso (June 17, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday that one of the attorneys who worked on the suit against energy reseller Stream Energy over an alleged pyramid scheme cannot walk away with more money than a lower court already awarded him for his involvement in the case. Scott Clearman of Houston firm Clearman Law Firm PLLC had requested an additional $2 million to $3.5 million for work performed on the class action against Ignite Holdings Ltd., the direct marketing arm of Stream Energy. Class members claimed they were lured into an illegal pyramid scheme dressed up as a legal multilevel marketing...

