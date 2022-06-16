Keller Williams Says Suit Can't Connect It To Robocalls

By Nate Beck (June 16, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Keller Williams Realty Inc. says two years of discovery have failed to prove that the realty franchise was affiliated with an "unidentified hodgepodge" of parties a North Carolina man claims violated federal law by calling him even though he had listed his number on the National Do Not Call Registry. In a motion filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, the realty giant argued that North Carolina resident Brian Hayhurst hasn't shown that repeated calls he received from someone named Karmel urging him to list his home were actually affiliated with Keller Williams. Hayhurst sued in...

