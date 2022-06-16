Class Objectors Tell 11th Circ. To Ax $40M Sunglasses Deal

By Rosie Manins (June 16, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Several members of a class of about two million people have asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse final approval of a $40 million settlement over Costa Del Mar sunglasses that they say unfairly awards $8 million in attorney fees while giving claimants coupons for cheap trinkets. Mitchell Miorelli, Austin Valls and John Davis said Wednesday in their briefs to the court that the settlement violates the Class Action Fairness Act. They say the attorney fee award is wrongly based on a $27.2 million valuation of Costa Del Mar vouchers made available to class members, of which less than $1 million will...

