Insurer Asks 11th Circ. To Reverse Appraisal Order

By Ben Zigterman (June 16, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit told the Eleventh Circuit that a Florida federal judge incorrectly ordered an appraisal of damage to a condominium from Hurricane Irma in 2017. Empire Indemnity Insurance Co. argued Wednesday in a brief that the Positano Place at Naples IV Condominium Association Inc. did not sufficiently show in its lawsuit that it was entitled to an appraisal. Positano sued Empire in state court in January 2021, and the insurer removed it to federal court. The condo association alleged Empire has refused to comply with the appraisal process in its policy, and later moved to compel appraisal. In March, U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS