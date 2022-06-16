5th Circ. Urged To Keep Alive Texas Migrant Transport Suit

By Mike LaSusa (June 16, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A group of border shelters has urged the Fifth Circuit to back a Texas federal judge's decision allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the governor of Texas over his order directing law enforcement to stop cars suspected of carrying certain migrants. The shelters, which regularly transport and provide aid to migrants, said Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was wrong to attempt to distance himself from Executive Order GA-37, which he issued in July 2021. In addition to directing law enforcement to pull over cars, the order also barred nonlaw-enforcement entities from transporting migrants who have been detained at the border...

