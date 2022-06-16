​​​​​​​NJ Panel Nixes State Farm's Win In Delayed Surgery Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (June 16, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Thursday that a lower court erred when it found that state law foreclosed a State Farm policyholder's claims that the insurer's delays in approving an MRI and surgery following his car accident caused him to suffer permanent, exacerbated injuries. A two-judge panel said Miguel Vera's claims for compensatory and punitive damages against State Farm Indemnity Co. were not statutorily barred because the relevant statute at issue in New Jersey's No-Fault Act relates to payment of benefits after medical treatment has already commenced. The panel remanded the dispute back to the state trial court, saying...

