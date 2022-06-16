Pa. Workers Get Full Benefits For Year Cut Short By Sale

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 16, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Former union employees at the Municipal Authority of the City of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, must be paid for unused vacation and sick days that disappeared when the company was sold to Pennsylvania American Water, terminating their contract two weeks before their benefits vested, a state appeals court ruled. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Wednesday upheld an arbitration award in favor of those union members who retired or quit when Pennsylvania American Water Co. took over in December 2017, reasoning the sale of the authority was considered a "triggering event" for the vesting of the vacation and sick leave earned during the previous year under...

