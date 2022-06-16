Ill. Justices Maintain Private Owners Can Limit River Access

By Faith Williams (June 16, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A property owner looking to operate a fossil hunting business on an Illinois river was put in dry dock by the state's Supreme Court on Thursday, with the justices ruling the owner is prohibited from using parts of the river he does not own. Between 2015 and 2017, plaintiff Adam Holm and his family purchased two parcels along the Mazon River to operate a seasonal fossil hunting business on both properties, one of which is only accessible by kayak. The 28-mile Mazon River is considered a National Historic Landmark because of its large deposits of "extraordinary" fossils, important to paleontologists and...

