Ill. Panel Won't Revive Restaurant Group's Virus Loss Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 16, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel refused to revive a New York restaurant group's suit seeking COVID-19 pandemic-related insurance coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co., finding in an order issued Wednesday that an amended pleading would not have changed the lower court's ruling. All the forms of coverage Ark Restaurants Co. sought include a "physical loss or damage" requirement, according to filings in the case. Under the Zurich policy and following the plain meaning of the term "physical," a three-judge panel found that the temporary government restrictions on the use of Ark's property during pandemic-related shutdowns are not a physical loss or damage....

