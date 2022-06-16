Charter School On Leased Land Exempt From Property Tax

By Sanjay Talwani (June 16, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit public charter school operating on leased private land is not liable for property tax because its option to purchase is effectively an equitable title to the property, a Texas appeals court found Thursday. The Texas Court of Appeals for the Thirteenth District reversed a trial court finding that Jubilee Academic Center Inc. was liable for taxes on property leased from a private party in the Cameron Appraisal District. The appeals court found that the school, itself exempt from property taxes as a public entity, qualified for the exemption on the property because it held equitable title through its unilateral...

