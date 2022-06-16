Texas Shoreline Structures Can Be Taxed By Mainland City

By Michelle Casady (June 16, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- In a dispute between two cities, a Texas appellate court on Thursday determined that Ingleside, Texas, has the authority to tax structures like piers, wharfs and docks that are attached to its shoreline but extend into Nueces Bay and Corpus Christi Bay. A three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals rejected arguments from the city of Corpus Christi that Ingleside had improperly annexed an area of water that was within its jurisdiction, and agreed with Ingleside that the structures should be treated as part of the land. The panel said it's undisputed that the boundary between the cities is at...

