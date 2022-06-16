Mich., Wis. Biz Group Backs Bad River Tribe In Line 5 Suit

By Andrew Westney (June 16, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A group representing Michigan and Wisconsin businesses urged a federal judge Thursday to shut down Enbridge Energy Co.'s Line 5 pipeline on the Bad River Band's tribal land, saying there's little risk to the local economy from a shutdown, while a potential oil spill could prove catastrophic for the businesses. In a proposed amicus brief, the Great Lakes Business Network opposed Enbridge's bid to significantly trim the Bad River tribe's suit aiming to shut down the company's Line 5 pipeline. Business and energy industry advocates recently supported Enbridge's motion, claiming that closing the pipeline would be disastrous for the economies of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS