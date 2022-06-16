GAO Denies Protest Over $11.5B DOD IT Deal

By Daniel Wilson (June 16, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied General Dynamics Information Technology's protest over an up to $11.5 billion Defense Information Systems Agency contract awarded to Leidos, intended to consolidate the information technology systems of the Pentagon's "Fourth Estate." The GAO denied GDIT's protest over the Defense Enclave Services, or DES, contract on Wednesday, five days ahead of its 100-day deadline for deciding the dispute, according to the GAO's bid protest docket. The GAO's written decision was still under protective order and not yet publicly available on Thursday, and both GDIT and DISA declined to comment on the ruling. But Gerry Fasano,...

