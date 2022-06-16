PTAB Now Has Power To Overturn Fed. Circ., Atlanta Gas Says

By Adam Lidgett (June 16, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Atlanta Gas Light Co. says that a recent split Federal Circuit panel decision gives the Patent Trial and Appeal Board the improper authority to overturn circuit court decisions. In a petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc, Atlanta Gas asked the Federal Circuit to rethink a May decision where a split circuit panel tossed its appeal of the PTAB's termination of its challenge to a Bennett Regulator Guards Inc. gas pressure valve patent. The panel said in May that it did not have jurisdiction even to hear the appeal since it involved an issue of timeliness, but Atlanta Gas said in...

