Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Now Has Power To Overturn Fed. Circ., Atlanta Gas Says

By Adam Lidgett (June 16, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Atlanta Gas Light Co. says that a recent split Federal Circuit panel decision gives the Patent Trial and Appeal Board the improper authority to overturn circuit court decisions.

In a petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc, Atlanta Gas asked the Federal Circuit to rethink a May decision where a split circuit panel tossed its appeal of the PTAB's termination of its challenge to a Bennett Regulator Guards Inc. gas pressure valve patent.

The panel said in May that it did not have jurisdiction even to hear the appeal since it involved an issue of timeliness, but Atlanta Gas said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!