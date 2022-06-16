Steptoe & Johnson Hires ERISA Pro Away From Winstead

By Jessica Corso (June 16, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is continuing its rapid expansion in Texas with the recent hiring in Dallas of a former Winstead PC shareholder specializing in advising clients on employee benefit plans. Lori Oliphant has two decades of experience in law and spent the past 15 years at Winstead, according to her LinkedIn profile. She specializes in counseling clients on compliance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, including on the tax implications of employee benefit plans that fall under ERISA. Her clients include Fortune 500 companies, privately-held companies and government entities, according to her Steptoe & Johnson profile. The firm announced...

