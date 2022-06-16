Chevron Deference Still Feels Heat After High Court Reprieve

By Jeff Overley (June 16, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark doctrine requiring judicial deference to federal regulators survived a major health care case at the high court Wednesday, but the controversial bedrock of administrative law barely escaped the conservative justices' frying pan and is heading right back into their fire, experts say. The narrow reprieve occurred in a multibillion-dollar case called American Hospital Association v. Becerra, where a federal agency's disputed reading of the Medicare Act sparked red-hot hostilities over the entire executive branch's power to interpret and enforce statutes as it sees fit. At issue was the high court's 1984 ruling in Chevron v. Natural Resources...

