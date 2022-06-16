Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Chevron Deference Still Feels Heat After High Court Reprieve

By Jeff Overley (June 16, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark doctrine requiring judicial deference to federal regulators survived a major health care case at the high court Wednesday, but the controversial bedrock of administrative law barely escaped the conservative justices' frying pan and is heading right back into their fire, experts say.

The narrow reprieve occurred in a multibillion-dollar case called American Hospital Association v. Becerra, where a federal agency's disputed reading of the Medicare Act sparked red-hot hostilities over the entire executive branch's power to interpret and enforce statutes as it sees fit.

At issue was the high court's 1984 ruling in Chevron v. Natural Resources...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!