5th Circ. Nixes Citigroup Unit's Win In Foreclosure Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (June 16, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday reversed CitiMortgage Inc.'s summary judgment win in a suit claiming it wrongfully posted a borrower's home for foreclosure, rejecting its position the borrower didn't make timely payments under a contract and finding the lender was ignoring a grace period. Judge James C. Ho, writing for the panel, noted in a published opinion that borrower Brian Burbridge made all the necessary payments laid out in a loan modification trial period — known as a trial period plan — with the Citigroup unit. The trial period plan required that Burbridge make three monthly payments of about $1,300 by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS