7th Circ. Says Tariff Whistleblower Wasn't Wrongly Fired

By Rae Ann Varona (June 16, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday ruled that a former senior global trade and customs manager for a Wisconsin-based window cover manufacturer was not unlawfully fired for her stance that the company owed higher tariffs for certain fabrics originating from China. Jennifer Lam-Quang-Vinh had previously pointed the three-judge panel to instances she said demonstrated retaliation by Springs Window Fashions LLC, including a directive made by the company's chief executive officer to punish Lam's predecessor for expressing the same opinion as Lam. She also pointed to a comment by Springs' chief financial officer that Lam would not be at the company in five...

