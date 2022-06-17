9th Circ. Denies Asylum Case Review Over Unreliable Identity

By Rae Ann Varona (June 17, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shut down a Jamaican asylum seeker's second quest to reopen his asylum proceedings, saying that his previous unreliable testimony justified rejecting his new claims of political strife and violence in Jamaica. Garfield Greenwood had asked the three-judge panel to review a Board of Immigration Appeals decision not to reopen his asylum case, a decision the board had once made based on an earlier immigration judge's determination that Greenwood's testimony of his identity was not credible. In denying Greenwood's request on Thursday, U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth K. Lee said that Greenwood's attempt to reopen his case could not stand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS