New Mexico, Navajo Net $63M in Colo. Mine Spill Settlements

By Caleb Symons (June 16, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- New Mexico and the Navajo Nation will receive a combined $63 million to resolve their claims against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its role in a 2015 gold mine spill that released 3 million gallons of toxic waste into Colorado's watershed, officials announced Thursday. The separate deals — which will see New Mexico get $32 million from the U.S. government and the Navajo get $31 million — come several months after federal officials agreed to kick in $45 million for cleanup efforts in the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site. Navajo leaders, who say the Gold King Mine blowout caused...

