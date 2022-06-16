Landowners Lose Well Pollution Suit For Refusing To Testify

By Matthew Santoni (June 16, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A trio of Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, landowners have lost their case trying to move the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to take action on claims that the former Cabot Oil contaminated their water after their attorney refused to put them on the stand to face cross-examination, a state review board said. The Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board granted a motion of nonsuit in favor of Cabot, now doing business as Coterra Energy Inc., finding that Tonya Stanley, Bonnie Dibble and Jeffrey Dibble's refusal to be subject to cross-examination by Coterra's counsel meant they had failed to present a case to the board....

