Fenwick Adds Boutique Gov't Contracts Partners In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 17, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys who most recently worked alongside one another at a boutique government contracts firm they co-founded have joined Fenwick & West LLP's Washington, D.C. office, the firm announced Friday. Zohra Tejani and Joyce Tong Oelrich join the firm's corporate regulatory team as partners after co-founding Tong Tejani PLLC, a firm that specialized in government contracting, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate government contracts-related work. Tejani and Tong Oelrich have decades of legal experience. Tejani boasts more than 14 years of experience as a senior attorney for Microsoft, which included a three-year stint as director of the corporation's worldwide public sector,...

