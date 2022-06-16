Nelson Mullins Atty's Work Was 'Conflict Ridden,' Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (June 16, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A legal ethics expert testified Thursday that a Nelson Mullins lawyer's work for a wealthy Florida family was rife with conflicts of interest, and a waiver letter he asked them to sign was an ethical minefield. Charles Wolfram, a law professor emeritus at Cornell University, took the stand in a lawsuit claiming that Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP lawyer Carl Rosen mishandled trust work for Dr. Steven Scott and his wife, former nurse Rebecca Scott, allowing their eldest son, Rob Scott, to reap $46 million from a trust against their wishes. Wolfram told the jury that Rosen's work for eight...

