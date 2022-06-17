Kelley Drye Litigation Partner Joins Fox Rothschild In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (June 17, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has brought on Paul A. Rosenthal in its Morristown, New Jersey, office as a partner in its litigation department. Rosenthal, who previously was a partner at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, said he joined Philadelphia-based Fox Rothschild because of the range of resources the firm has to offer. Fox Rothschild has more than 900 attorneys. "The firm's unique combination of national scope, depth of experience and culture of positive growth was incredibly seductive, and fit both my practice and personality," he told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "The breadth of Fox's platform and the support it offers attorneys will...

