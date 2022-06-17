Emory University Promotes Atty To GC As Top Lawyer Departs

By Madison Arnold (June 17, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Atlanta's private Emory University has named one of its own to take over the senior vice president and general counsel role on an interim basis. The school announced Thursday that it selected deputy general counsel Amy Adelman, who has been with Emory for two decades, to serve as an interim leader. She is stepping in for general counsel and senior vice president Stephen Sencer, who is leaving the role Aug. 31. "As president, I've seen Amy's institutional knowledge and strategic thinking on display," said Emory President Gregory L. Fenves in a statement. "I know she will lead the Office of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS