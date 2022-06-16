Del. Justices Uphold Toss Of Zimmer Biomet Stockholder Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 16, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court upheld without elaboration on Thursday the Chancery Court's dismissal of a stockholder suit seeking damages from medical device company Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. for alleged failures to disclose regulatory compliance problems. The brief opinion penned by Delaware Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. affirmed Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will's August 2021 finding that stockholders hadn't shown that it would have been futile to take their claims of corporate wrongdoing to the board before filing suit. The judgment "should be affirmed on the basis of and for the reasons assigned by the Court of Chancery in its memorandum opinion," the Supreme...

