State Farm, Ohio Firms Beat Lender's Fraud Suit At 6th Circ.

By Eric Heisig (June 17, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit said a lender that wants a piece of a settlement State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. reached with two suburban Cleveland homeowners cannot pursue its fraud lawsuit against the insurer and two Ohio law firms in federal court because the state's civil procedure has rules that say such challenges must be filed in the original litigation. Business Development Corp. of South Carolina – which alleged that State Farm and lawyers who brokered a settlement purposefully excluded it – should have brought its fraud and other claims in a motion for relief in the original suit, the three-judge panel...

