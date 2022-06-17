2nd Circ. Affirms Tossing Fired Teacher's $1B Defamation Suit

By Christine DeRosa (June 17, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A panel of judges with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has upheld a lower court's ruling tossing out a $1 billion defamation suit brought by a former teacher against New York City officials, the city's Department of Education and media outlets, including radio host Charlamagne Tha God. The three-judge panel wrote that Patricia Cummings, a former New York City teacher who was fired after an alleged racist incident during a classroom lesson, failed to state her due process, fraud, negligence and defamation claims and found her remaining arguments to be without merit. The alleged defamatory statements Cummings...

