5th Circ. Remands Deutsche Bank Borrower's Collection Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 17, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ordered a lawsuit accusing Deutsche Bank of improperly foreclosing on a home to be sent back to Texas state court after agreeing with the borrower that requested damages weren't enough to get the case into federal court as the German bank had wanted. Plaintiff Michael Durbois had appealed to the Fifth Circuit after a Texas federal judge denied his motion to remand the suit to state court, where Durbois had initially filed it in 2019. Durbois sued Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. after it sought a nonjudicial foreclosure order on a house on which Durbois had taken...

