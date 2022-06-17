UK Gov't Approves Extradition Of Julian Assange To The US

By Richard Crump (June 17, 2022, 11:21 AM BST) -- The U.K. government signed off on Friday the extradition to the U.S. of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, setting up a likely fresh appeal in his long-running battle to avoid being sent to America. Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed off Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S., where he is wanted on espionage charges arising from the publication of classified documents. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The government said in a statement that the Home Secretary had approved Assange's extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges arising from the publication of classified documents more...

