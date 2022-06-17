Malta Arb. Outside Reach Of Discovery Tool, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (June 17, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A European Central Bank official argues that efforts to subpoena her in connection with a bank's claim against Malta should be quashed after a recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court —despite lingering questions over whether the justices' ruling applies to certain types of investor-state arbitration. Elizabeth McCaul argued in a letter Thursday to a magistrate judge in New York that a unanimous June 13 ruling from the high court narrowing the scope of Section 1782 of the U.S. Code means that the Hong Kong-based parent company of Pilatus Bank, Alpene Ltd., is foreclosed from trying to force her to turn over information that could shed light on...

